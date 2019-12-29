ZelCash Price Down 12% Over Last Week (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last week, ZelCash has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. ZelCash has a market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZelCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, STEX and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00058617 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00053121 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00599586 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00225349 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00084749 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001814 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About ZelCash

ZelCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

