Zetacoin Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One Zetacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Novaexchange, YoBit and CoinEgg. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $198,398.00 and $9,025.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zetacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,444.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.38 or 0.02876789 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00531705 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006277 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00020183 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000486 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000318 BTC.

About Zetacoin

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 170,848,243 coins. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Cryptopia, YoBit and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.