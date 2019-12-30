3DCoin Price Hits $0.0252 on Major Exchanges (3DC)

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded up 297.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One 3DCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0252 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. Over the last week, 3DCoin has traded up 261.6% against the U.S. dollar. 3DCoin has a market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $737.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000221 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 51% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

3DCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 3DCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 3DCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

