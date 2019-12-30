ADMIRAL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Shares Up 2.4%

ADMIRAL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) shares shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $29.79, 665 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.10.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.74.

ADMIRAL GRP/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMIGY)

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for ADMIRAL GRP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMIRAL GRP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.