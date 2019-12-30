ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2019

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADTRAN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ADTRAN presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

ADTN opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.29. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $17.81. The company has a market cap of $468.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.21.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $114.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. On average, analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -76.60%.

In related news, VP Roger D. Shannon sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $60,202.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,809 shares in the company, valued at $124,375.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Balan Nair purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.19 per share, for a total transaction of $91,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,950.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADTN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ADTRAN by 757.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 23.9% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 4.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit