ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADTRAN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ADTRAN presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

ADTN opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.29. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $17.81. The company has a market cap of $468.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.21.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $114.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. On average, analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -76.60%.

In related news, VP Roger D. Shannon sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $60,202.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,809 shares in the company, valued at $124,375.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Balan Nair purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.19 per share, for a total transaction of $91,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,950.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADTN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ADTRAN by 757.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 23.9% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 4.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

