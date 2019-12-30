B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Senior Officer Sells C$245,000.00 in Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 50,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.90, for a total transaction of C$245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,437 shares in the company, valued at C$379,441.30.

Dale Alton Craig also recently made the following trade(s):

Get B2Gold alerts:

On Friday, December 27th, Dale Alton Craig sold 39,999 shares of B2Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.10, for a total transaction of C$203,994.90.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Dale Alton Craig sold 30,000 shares of B2Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total transaction of C$145,800.00.

Shares of BTO opened at C$5.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.46. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$3.24 and a 52 week high of C$5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion and a PE ratio of 90.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.40.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$410.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently 89.29%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.39.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.