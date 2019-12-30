BidaskClub Downgrades Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PAYX. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut Paychex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a market perform rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.88.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $85.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.89. Paychex has a 1 year low of $63.33 and a 1 year high of $88.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.85 and its 200 day moving average is $84.02.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 13,052 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $1,102,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,681,158. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 31,865 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $2,704,063.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,787,717.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,256 shares of company stock worth $5,707,113. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 91.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 58.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

