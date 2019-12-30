BidaskClub Downgrades Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PAYX. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut Paychex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a market perform rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.88.
NASDAQ PAYX opened at $85.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.89. Paychex has a 1 year low of $63.33 and a 1 year high of $88.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.85 and its 200 day moving average is $84.02.
In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 13,052 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $1,102,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,681,158. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 31,865 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $2,704,063.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,787,717.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,256 shares of company stock worth $5,707,113. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 91.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 58.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.
Paychex Company Profile
Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
