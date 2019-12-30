BidaskClub Lowers ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SFBS opened at $37.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.32. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $38.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $79.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $69,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,335,437.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Bibb Lamar, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $381,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,153.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.98% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

