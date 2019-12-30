BonusCloud (BXC) Market Cap Reaches $1.04 Million

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One BonusCloud token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. BonusCloud has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $3,134.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BonusCloud

BonusCloud (BXC) is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,815,132,511 tokens. The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud

BonusCloud Token Trading

BonusCloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

