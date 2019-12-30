Builders FirstSource’s (BLDR) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) in a report released on Thursday morning. Wedbush currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $25.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.58. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.90.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, COO David E. Rush sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $294,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,353.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 16.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

