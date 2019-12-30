Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CDTX. WBB Securities raised Cidara Therapeutics from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.11.

Shares of CDTX opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $87.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $3.30.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $19.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cidara Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 610,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,010 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.29% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

