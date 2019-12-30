Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Computer Programs & Systems in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a hold rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs & Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Computer Programs & Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Get Computer Programs & Systems alerts:

Shares of CPSI stock opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.80. The firm has a market cap of $397.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.58. Computer Programs & Systems has a 1 year low of $20.72 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.18 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $71,689.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPSI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 174.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the third quarter worth $124,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 127.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 12.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the second quarter worth $314,000. 78.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs & Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs & Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.