Culp (NYSE:CULP) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CULP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Culp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Culp from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Shares of NYSE:CULP opened at $14.16 on Thursday. Culp has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $21.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $173.77 million, a PE ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This is an increase from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.56%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CULP. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in Culp by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 6,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Culp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,152 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Culp by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Culp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Culp by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

