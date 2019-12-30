Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dermira in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dermira from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Leerink Swann reduced their price target on shares of Dermira from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Dermira in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dermira from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dermira has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Shares of DERM stock opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a current ratio of 7.03. Dermira has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $15.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.37.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.34. Dermira had a negative net margin of 256.08% and a negative return on equity of 583.07%. The business had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dermira will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Dermira news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Dermira by 0.5% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 251,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Dermira by 2.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Dermira by 2.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dermira by 12.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Dermira by 124.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dermira Company Profile

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

