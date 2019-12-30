Domtar Corp (TSE:UFS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Domtar Corp (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.599 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

TSE:UFS opened at C$50.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$50.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$49.92. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.39. Domtar has a 52 week low of C$42.23 and a 52 week high of C$70.88.

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.40. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.86 billion. On average, analysts expect that Domtar will post 4.8519743 EPS for the current year.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

