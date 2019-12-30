DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Trading Down 2.6%

DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) fell 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99, 66 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,233% from the average session volume of 5 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.95.
DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNLMY)
Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
