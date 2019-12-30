Ellex Medical Lasers’ (ELXMF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ellex Medical Lasers (OTCMKTS:ELXMF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ELXMF opened at $0.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average is $0.40. Ellex Medical Lasers has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $0.46.
About Ellex Medical Lasers
