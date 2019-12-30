Ellex Medical Lasers’ (ELXMF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ellex Medical Lasers (OTCMKTS:ELXMF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELXMF opened at $0.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average is $0.40. Ellex Medical Lasers has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $0.46.

Get Ellex Medical Lasers alerts:

About Ellex Medical Lasers

Ellex Medical Lasers Limited designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells lasers and ultrasound systems for ophthalmologists to diagnose and treat eye diseases. The company offers Tango for selective light therapy; Tango Reflex for selective light therapy, laser floater treatment, and capsulotomy; iTrack, a glaucoma surgical device for ABiC canaloplasty; Ultra Q for capsulotomy; Ultra Q Reflex for laser floater treatment and capsulotomy; and Integre Pro and Integre Pro scan for photocoagulation and pattern scanning.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Ellex Medical Lasers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellex Medical Lasers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.