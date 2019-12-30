ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN (NYSEARCA:SMHD) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN (NYSEARCA:SMHD) were up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $11.35, approximately 912 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 52,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1868 per share. This is an increase from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.75%.

