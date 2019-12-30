FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Gabelli cut FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut FARO Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. G.Research cut FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FARO Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of FARO Technologies stock opened at $50.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.32. FARO Technologies has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $57.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.61 million, a PE ratio of 79.33 and a beta of 1.71.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). FARO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $90.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FARO Technologies will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 171.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 33,828 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,726 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,452,000 after buying an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $613,000. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

