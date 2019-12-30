FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Gabelli cut FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut FARO Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. G.Research cut FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FARO Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.00.
Shares of FARO Technologies stock opened at $50.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.32. FARO Technologies has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $57.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.61 million, a PE ratio of 79.33 and a beta of 1.71.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 171.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 33,828 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,726 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,452,000 after buying an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $613,000. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
FARO Technologies Company Profile
FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.
