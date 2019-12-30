First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FMBH. ValuEngine raised shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in a report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $589.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.50. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 22.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.30%.

In other First Mid-Illinois Bancshares news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $353,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 272,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,640,073.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 36,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $1,318,322.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 229,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,271,175.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,598 shares of company stock worth $1,673,374. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 10.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 9.7% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 39.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 9.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. 31.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

