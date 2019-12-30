G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

GTHX has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley set a $55.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.67.

NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $27.57 on Friday. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $41.80. The company has a current ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 14.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.17.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 48.3% during the second quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 47,518 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 27.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,446,000 after purchasing an additional 310,614 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 147.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 113.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 35,662 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

