G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
GTHX has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley set a $55.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.67.
NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $27.57 on Friday. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $41.80. The company has a current ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 14.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.17.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 48.3% during the second quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 47,518 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 27.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,446,000 after purchasing an additional 310,614 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 147.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 113.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 35,662 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About G1 Therapeutics
G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.
