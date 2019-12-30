Head to Head Review: Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) versus Merit Medical Systems (OTCMKTS:MMSI)

Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) and Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Encision and Merit Medical Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Encision 0 0 0 0 N/A Merit Medical Systems 1 3 5 0 2.44

Merit Medical Systems has a consensus target price of $39.29, indicating a potential upside of 25.71%. Given Merit Medical Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Merit Medical Systems is more favorable than Encision.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.4% of Merit Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.7% of Encision shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Merit Medical Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Encision has a beta of -0.48, meaning that its share price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merit Medical Systems has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Encision and Merit Medical Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encision $8.80 million 0.58 -$240,000.00 N/A N/A Merit Medical Systems $882.75 million 1.95 $42.02 million $1.69 18.49

Merit Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Encision.

Profitability

This table compares Encision and Merit Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encision -5.20% -18.07% -10.76% Merit Medical Systems 1.94% 9.23% 5.12%

Summary

Merit Medical Systems beats Encision on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Encision Company Profile

Encision Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented surgical instruments in the United States. It provides active electrode monitoring (AEM) surgical instruments and monitors that enhance patient safety and patient outcomes in laparoscopic surgical procedures. The company's AEM instruments product line includes a range of endo-mechanical instruments, including scissors, graspers, and dissectors, as well as fixed-tip electrodes and suction-irrigation electrodes. It also provides various handles, which are used for advanced laparoscopic procedures that incorporate stiffer shafts and ergonomic features; AEM EndoShield 2 burn protection systems; and AEM Burn Protection Cable, as well as markets AEM monitor product line that is used in conjunction with AEM instruments. The company sells its products through a network of direct and independent sales representatives. Encision Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions. The company also offers cardiovascular and critical care products to treat patients with life-threatening diseases, protect healthcare providers from exposure to bloodborne pathogens, and provide medical devices. In addition, it provides interventional oncology and spine products comprising delivery system, embolotherapy, spine ablation, and vertebral compression fracture products to treat metastatic spinal tumors, liver cancer, uterine fibroids, benign prostatic hyperplasia, vertebral compression fractures, and arteriovenous malformations and hemostatic embolization, as well as breast cancer localization and guidance products for the treatment of breast cancer. Further, the company offers non-vascular stents to treat pulmonary and gastrointestinal diseases; dilation balloons to endoscopically dilate strictures; and kits and accessories for endoscopy and bronchoscopy procedures. Additionally, it provides coated tubes and wires; and microelectromechanical system sensor components. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinic-based physicians, technicians, and nurses through its direct sales force, distributors, original equipment manufacturer partners, or custom procedure tray manufacturers in the United States and internationally. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

