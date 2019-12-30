Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Hecla Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Hecla Mining from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Hecla Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Hecla Mining from $2.30 to $1.80 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hecla Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.10.

Shares of HL opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $161.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.40 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 19.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -9.09%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 9,767,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,606 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,389,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 55,213.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,653,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,285,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,202 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,255,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,826 shares during the period. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

