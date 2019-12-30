IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

IESC stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.58. IES has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.08.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $293.60 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of IES by 8.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of IES by 21.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of IES by 4.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IES by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IES by 13.5% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 47,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in communications, commercial and industrial, infrastructure solutions, and residential businesses in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

