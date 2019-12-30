Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Immunomedics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Immunomedics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. B. Riley set a $28.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Immunomedics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Immunomedics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.70.

Get Immunomedics alerts:

IMMU stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. Immunomedics has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $22.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 2.16.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Immunomedics will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunomedics news, insider Bryan Ball bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $70,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $141,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $13,230,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMMU. Boxer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Immunomedics by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 6,567,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immunomedics by 9.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,798,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,389,000 after buying an additional 1,239,462 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in shares of Immunomedics by 181.4% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,434,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,027,000 after buying an additional 925,000 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the third quarter valued at about $11,412,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the second quarter valued at about $9,294,000. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.