Imperial Logistics (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2019

Shares of Imperial Logistics Ltd (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) fell 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.12 and last traded at $4.12, 177 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 32,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.51.

Imperial Logistics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IHLDY)

Imperial Logistics Limited operates as an integrated outsourced logistics service provider in Africa, Europe, and internationally. It provides customized value-add logistics, supply chain management, and route-to-market solutions to clients in various industries, including consumer packaged goods, specialized manufacturing and mining, chemicals and energy, healthcare, automotive, machinery and equipment, and agriculture.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit