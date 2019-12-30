Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. Its subsidiary banks principally serve rural and suburban communities located across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The Banks emphasize service and convenience as a principal means of competing in the delivery of financial services. “

Get Independent Bank Co.(MI) alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ IBCP opened at $22.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Independent Bank Co has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $510.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average is $21.49.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $43.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Co will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert N. Shuster sold 8,264 shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $185,030.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,590.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 16.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 887,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after buying an additional 125,967 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 3.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 769,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,763,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 68.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 437,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after buying an additional 177,031 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 214.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 331,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after buying an additional 226,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the second quarter valued at $7,157,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independent Bank Co.(MI)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank Co.(MI) (IBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.