Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaiser Aluminum is a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products, serving customers worldwide with highly-engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, general engineering, and custom automotive and industrial applications. The Company’s North American facilities produce value-added sheet, plate, extrusions, rod, bar, tube, and wire products, adhering to traditions of quality, innovation, and service. Kaiser Aluminum is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KALU. ValuEngine cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st.

KALU opened at $111.80 on Thursday. Kaiser Aluminum has a twelve month low of $85.04 and a twelve month high of $117.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.08). Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carolyn Bartholomew sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 8,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $923,395.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,357 shares of company stock valued at $3,282,412 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 255.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the third quarter worth about $109,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 11.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

