KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Research Coverage Started at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLX Energy Services from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of KLX Energy Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLX Energy Services has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.75.

NASDAQ:KLXE opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $150.43 million, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59. KLX Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $134.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.20 million. KLX Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KLX Energy Services news, VP Gary J. Roberts bought 6,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $36,047.44. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 255,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,745.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas P. Mccaffrey bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 872,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,824,853.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 81,328 shares of company stock worth $452,297. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in KLX Energy Services by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in KLX Energy Services by 1,566.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

