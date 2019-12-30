Liberty Property Trust Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:LPT)

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Liberty Property Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years. Liberty Property Trust has a payout ratio of 111.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Liberty Property Trust to earn $2.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.7%.

NYSE LPT opened at $60.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.77. Liberty Property Trust has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $62.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.33.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 64.23%. The business had revenue of $163.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on LPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Liberty Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Liberty Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

In related news, CAO Mary Beth Morrissey sold 2,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $140,503.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,654.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

