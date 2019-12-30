Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Price Target Increased to $207.00 by Analysts at CL King

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) had its target price lifted by CL King from $199.00 to $207.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $201.86.

Shares of LFUS opened at $192.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.73. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $149.80 and a 52 week high of $206.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.23. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 52,675 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.85, for a total value of $10,000,348.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 340,995 shares in the company, valued at $64,737,900.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Rutz sold 409 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.54, for a total transaction of $76,703.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,621 shares of company stock valued at $11,088,091 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter worth $32,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 35.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the second quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

