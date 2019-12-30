MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on MannKind in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on MannKind in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MannKind from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.83.

Get MannKind alerts:

MNKD stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21. The company has a market cap of $274.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.32. MannKind has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.34.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MannKind will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in MannKind by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MannKind by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.