MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2019

BidaskClub downgraded shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on MannKind in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on MannKind in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MannKind from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.83.

MNKD stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21. The company has a market cap of $274.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.32. MannKind has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.34.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MannKind will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in MannKind by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MannKind by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Analyst Recommendations for MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit