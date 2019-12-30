MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) Stock Price Up 5.1%

MaxCyte Inc (LON:MXCT)’s share price rose 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 122 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 123.50 ($1.62), approximately 2,878 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.50 ($1.55).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.88 million and a P/E ratio of -4.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 115.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 126.68.

MaxCyte Company Profile (LON:MXCT)

MaxCyte, Inc operates as a cell-based medicines and life sciences company in the United States and internationally. Its transfection systems include MaxCyte STX, a scalable transfection system that uses flow electroporation technology for the engineering of cells for a range of applications; MaxCyte VLX, an instrument for large volume cell-engineering; and MaxCyte GT, a non-viral cell-engineering technology designed for clinical use.

