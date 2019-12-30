Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MPW. Barclays set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.95.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $20.71 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 41.57%. The company had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.91%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $102,096.00. Also, insider Holzgrefe Richard bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.09 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,568,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,038,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,875 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,070,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,026,000 after acquiring an additional 702,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,621,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,387 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,407,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,948,000 after acquiring an additional 676,813 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 10,348.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,042,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974,604 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

