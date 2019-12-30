Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercer International Inc. owns and operates a diverse pulp and paper business in the southern German states of Saxony and Thuringia, in the former East Germany. The Company operates it’s pulp business primarily through its subsidiaries, Spezialpapierfabrik Blankenstein GmbH and Zellstof-und Papierfabrik Rosenthal GmbH & Co. KG , and conducts its paper business through another subsidiary, Dresden Papier GmbH. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MERC. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Mercer International in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities cut shares of Mercer International from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.50 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mercer International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mercer International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercer International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC opened at $12.53 on Thursday. Mercer International has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $17.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $824.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.59.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $383.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.57 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Mercer International’s payout ratio is currently 28.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MERC. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the second quarter worth $10,849,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 297.3% in the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 505,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,813,000 after purchasing an additional 377,928 shares in the last quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 16,480,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,659,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 98.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 59,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter worth $203,000. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

