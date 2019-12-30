Nike (NYSE:NKE) PT Set at $120.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 price target on Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NKE. Barclays began coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nike presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.87.

NKE stock opened at $101.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.38 and its 200 day moving average is $89.16. Nike has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $101.79. The stock has a market cap of $157.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nike will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

In other Nike news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,902,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,500 shares of company stock worth $19,865,110. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Nike by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 375,971 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $30,799,000 after acquiring an additional 76,852 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 101,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after acquiring an additional 11,298 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Nike by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 155,242 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

