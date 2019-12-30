NOBLE GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NOBGY) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NOBLE GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NOBGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NOBLE GRP LTD/ADR stock opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59. NOBLE GRP LTD/ADR has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

NOBLE GRP LTD/ADR Company Profile

Noble Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides supply chain management services. It offers logistics and transportation, price risk management and hedging, processing and blending, and structured and trade financing solutions. The company operates through Energy; and Metals, Minerals and Ores segments.

