NOBLE GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NOBGY) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NOBLE GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NOBGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
NOBLE GRP LTD/ADR stock opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59. NOBLE GRP LTD/ADR has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.02.
NOBLE GRP LTD/ADR Company Profile
