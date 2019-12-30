Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Short Interest Up 14.8% in December

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,910,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the November 28th total of 9,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days. Approximately 19.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of OLLI traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,943. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.87. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.75.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $327.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.56 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $442,895.51. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,090,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,270 shares of company stock worth $3,642,131 over the last three months. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,616,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,692 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,583,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,938,000 after acquiring an additional 855,278 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 379.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 588,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,486,000 after acquiring an additional 465,454 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 212.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,332,000 after acquiring an additional 267,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,027.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 258,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,498,000 after acquiring an additional 235,365 shares in the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on OLLI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

