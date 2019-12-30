Oppenheimer Reaffirms Buy Rating for Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST)

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) in a research report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acasti Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Acasti Pharma from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acasti Pharma currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.10.

Get Acasti Pharma alerts:

ACST opened at $2.56 on Thursday. Acasti Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $3.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $237.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.44.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts predict that Acasti Pharma will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACST. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 253,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 20.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.