Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PE. Mizuho raised shares of Parsley Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.08.

Shares of PE opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.93. Parsley Energy has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $22.11.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $510.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.05 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Parsley Energy will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

In other Parsley Energy news, Director Ron Brokmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,760.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,201.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 1,349.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,366,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $368,163,000 after purchasing an additional 18,030,770 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 438.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,517,271 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,746 shares in the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,043,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,101,220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $134,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,599,000. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

