Photon One Day Volume Reaches $4.00 (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 30th. During the last week, Photon has traded down 10% against the dollar. One Photon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex. Photon has a market cap of $94,904.00 and $4.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,307.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.88 or 0.01819430 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.35 or 0.02852755 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00581874 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011212 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00631215 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00063453 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00024030 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00390196 BTC.

About Photon

Photon (CRYPTO:PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 31,919,574,502 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin . The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com

Buying and Selling Photon

Photon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Photon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Photon using one of the exchanges listed above.

