Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) versus American Renal Associates (NASDAQ:ARA) Financial Comparison

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) and American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Progyny and American Renal Associates, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progyny 0 0 6 0 3.00 American Renal Associates 0 5 0 0 2.00

Progyny presently has a consensus target price of $29.67, indicating a potential upside of 6.14%. American Renal Associates has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.20%. Given Progyny’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Progyny is more favorable than American Renal Associates.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Progyny and American Renal Associates’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progyny $105.40 million 22.29 $660,000.00 N/A N/A American Renal Associates $805.78 million 0.41 -$28.77 million N/A N/A

Progyny has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Renal Associates.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.4% of American Renal Associates shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of American Renal Associates shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Progyny and American Renal Associates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progyny N/A N/A N/A American Renal Associates -1.75% 23.16% 2.04%

Summary

Progyny beats American Renal Associates on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc., a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists. The company also offers Progyny Rx, an integrated pharmacy benefits solution that provides its members with access to the medications needed during their treatment. In addition, it provides surrogacy and adoption expenses for clients and their employees. The company was formerly known as Auxogyn, Inc. and changed its name to Progyny, Inc. in 2015. Progyny, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease. As of June 30, 2018, it owned and operated 233 dialysis clinics in partnership with 400 nephrologist partners treating approximately 16,000 patients in 26 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

