Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2019

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:PTIX opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74. Protagenic Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80.

Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Protagenic Therapeutics

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is PT00114, which is in clinical proof-of-concept studies for the treatment-resistant depression and/or post-traumatic stress disorder.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Protagenic Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagenic Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit