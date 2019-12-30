Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:PTIX opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74. Protagenic Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80.

Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is PT00114, which is in clinical proof-of-concept studies for the treatment-resistant depression and/or post-traumatic stress disorder.

