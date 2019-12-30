Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) Short Interest Down 9.6% in December

Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 151,400 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the November 28th total of 167,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

PCYO stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.71. 868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,686. Pure Cycle has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $12.88. The stock has a market cap of $304.50 million, a P/E ratio of 75.18 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average is $11.08.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 5.61%.

In other Pure Cycle news, major shareholder Par Investment Partners Lp sold 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $28,762,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Plaisance Capital Llc bought 5,000 shares of Pure Cycle stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 98.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the third quarter worth $113,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the second quarter worth $127,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 28.0% in the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 14,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCYO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Cycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pure Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development Activities. The company offers utility services, including water production, storage, treatment, wastewater collection and treatment, irrigation water treatment and transmission, construction management, billing and collection, and emergency response services, as well as bulk transmission services to retail distribution systems.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.