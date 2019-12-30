Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of RAND opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 357.14, a quick ratio of 357.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.64. Rand Capital has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $3.60.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter. Rand Capital had a negative net margin of 117.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rand Capital stock. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 48,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC owned about 0.77% of Rand Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rand Capital Company Profile

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

