Reviewing Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) and AU Optronics (NASDAQ:AUOTY)

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) and AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Solaredge Technologies and AU Optronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solaredge Technologies 0 3 9 0 2.75 AU Optronics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Solaredge Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $89.58, suggesting a potential downside of 4.96%. Given Solaredge Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Solaredge Technologies is more favorable than AU Optronics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Solaredge Technologies and AU Optronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solaredge Technologies $937.24 million 4.89 $128.83 million $2.69 35.04 AU Optronics $10.05 billion 0.31 $433.98 million $0.34 9.65

AU Optronics has higher revenue and earnings than Solaredge Technologies. AU Optronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solaredge Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.8% of Solaredge Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of AU Optronics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Solaredge Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of AU Optronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Solaredge Technologies has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AU Optronics has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Solaredge Technologies and AU Optronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solaredge Technologies 8.39% 15.89% 9.08% AU Optronics -3.53% -4.85% -2.43%

Summary

Solaredge Technologies beats AU Optronics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform. The company's products are used in a range of solar market segments, such as residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations. It also provides pre-sales support, ongoing trainings, and technical support and after installation services; and lithium-ion cells, batteries, and energy storage solutions for various industries, including energy storage systems, residential and commercial solar systems, uninterruptible power supplies, electric vehicles, aerospace, marine, and others. The company sells its products to the providers of solar PV systems; and solar installers and distributors, electrical equipment wholesalers, and PV module manufacturers, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

AU Optronics Company Profile

AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc. This segment serves original equipment manufacturing service providers; and brand companies. The Energy segment manufactures and sells solar materials, including ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects. This segment sells its ingot and solar wafer products primarily to solar cell manufacturers; and solar modules to installers, solar system integrators, property developers, and other value-added resellers. The company also sells and leases content management system and hardware; plans, designs, and develops construction for environmental protection and related project management; manufactures and sells TV sets, backlight modules, and related parts, as well as automotive parts; precision metal parts, precision plastic parts, and motorized treadmills; and develops and sells software and hardware for health care industry. It operates in the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. AU Optronics Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.