Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Rite Aid outperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock received a boost after delivering solid results in third-quarter fiscal 2020, with earnings and sales beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing year over year. Earnings benefited from higher adjusted EBITDA, courtesy of tight expense control and higher prescription count at retail pharmacies. Improved pharmacy network at EnvisionRxOptions also drove results. Notably, it delivered sixth straight quarter of prescription count growth. Further, the company has been investing in the expansion of EnvisionRxOptions, which is adding growth. However, weak front-end sales have been hurting the company’s top line. This coupled with projections of lower prescription reimbursement rates might hurt performance. Bleak EBITDA view for fiscal 2020 is also a concern.”

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RAD. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Rite Aid from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.

NYSE RAD opened at $20.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.97 and a beta of 1.67. Rite Aid has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rite Aid will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,978,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,847,000 after acquiring an additional 889,900 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 523.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 638,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 536,390 shares in the last quarter. KLS Diversified Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,114,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,817,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. 47.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

