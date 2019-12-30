ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

ServisFirst Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. ServisFirst Bancshares has a payout ratio of 26.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

SFBS stock opened at $37.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.84. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $38.56.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $79.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.90 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 35.64%. As a group, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SFBS. DA Davidson assumed coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, CEO W Bibb Lamar, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,153.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $69,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 327,330 shares in the company, valued at $11,335,437.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

