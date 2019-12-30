Short Interest in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Drops By 10.0%

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the November 28th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLPC. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the second quarter valued at about $8,815,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 12.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 181,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after acquiring an additional 20,444 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 14,472 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 79,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLPC stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.49. The stock had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,167. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.16. Preformed Line Products has a 52-week low of $45.12 and a 52-week high of $76.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $119.22 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

