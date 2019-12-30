Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Plans Dividend of $0.23

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) declared a dividend on Monday, October 28th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the construction company on Thursday, January 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Simpson Manufacturing has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Simpson Manufacturing has a dividend payout ratio of 31.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing to earn $3.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $80.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.70 and a 200-day moving average of $70.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $52.52 and a 12 month high of $85.36.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.35 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SSD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

